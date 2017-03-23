Olathe resident escapes early morning fire at his home without injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A man living in an Olathe home that caught fire early Thursday morning was able to escape without injury.

Olathe's fire chief, Jeff Degraggenreid, said shortly after 5 a.m. they received a call from the resident along South Chambery Drive and to report a fire on his back deck.

Flames eventually worked their way up the back of the house and into the attic before crews could arrive.

Responding firefighters quickly put out the flames but planned to remain on the scene until they could be sure all the hot spots would not rekindle.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.