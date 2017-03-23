Overland Park police have identified suspect accused of vandalizing more than 16 businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police said Thursday morning that they have developed a suspect in the vandalism of more than 16 businesses in downtown Overland Park.

On Wednesday, they released three photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in damaging more than 16 businesses early Wednesday morning. Officers took several reports about vandals with BB guns going from business to business shooting out windows Wednesday morning. The first calls came in around 2:30 a.m.

"The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's office for review," Overland Park police said in a news release. "The Overland Park Police Department would like to thank the community for the many tips we received and especially the local media for their ongoing support."

The suspect vehicle was described as a white Ford Ranger with an extended cab. Police say the vehicle is missing the front hood and appears to have silver bed rails along the top, and a possible black cover.

If you have any additional information about the crimes, you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.