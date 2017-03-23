Police sending to message to parents about dangerous side of Facebook Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTWOOD, Kan. -- Metro police departments are sickened by the recent rape streamed live on Facebook and want us to start talking to our kids now.

Facebook Live can be used to keep our friends and family in the know, but as of recently, it's been used to show off crimes. A teen in Chicago was gang raped this week, while 40 people watched on Facebook live. Police in the metro are noticing a growing theme and are sending a message to parents.

When you log into Facebook, it's common for a Facebook Live to pop up on your Newsfeed. Usually a friend with big news to share or just goofing off, but just days ago something shocking appeared.

"It's obviously a horrific situation. It's one like so many things, 10 years ago, we never could've imagined," Westwood Police Chief Greg O'Halloran said.

Chief O'Halloran saw the news online.

"More than the fact they did this, 40 people saw it and didn't pick up the phone and dial 911," Superintendent Eddie Jones with Chicago police said.

The video was up long enough for the victim's friends, even her family to see.

"We are family so when one of us hurt we all hurt," family friend Nicole Williams said.

A case, while hundreds of miles away, hit the metro police chief hard.

"We all hope and pray she gets the help she needs. I'm sure that's gonna take years. What a horrible situation of any victim of violence like this," Chief O'Halloran said.

Police say it's becoming an issue of criminals wanting to brag and stream the crime live for all of their friends to see, in a world where social media is all teens know, not thinking of the consequences.

"There are studies out there that show people are driven by the ratings they get on social media pages. The real concern that people are driven by getting more views or more likes."

While there hasn't been a case in Kansas City yet, metro police hope this will be a wake up call for parents.

"Things don't go away once they're on the internet. The real message is for parents to sit down and have open conversations with their sons and daughters on how they could be impacted," Chief O'Halloran said.

The mother of that young girl who was violated says her daughter is now getting death threats and the family will likely move. This was the fourth Chicago attack streamed live on Facebook.