RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police in Raytown are investigating after a middle school student reported that she was sexually assaulted while at school Tuesday.

The Raytown School District said police were notified of the alleged incident at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report, the sexual assault occurred at Raytown Central Middle School.

Police say an eighth-grade male sexually assaulted a 13-year-old female student in a bathroom.