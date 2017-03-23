Sheriff’s office responding to riot at Johnson County, Mo., jail

CENTERVIEW, Mo. — A riot in a pod at the Johnson County, Mo., jail has drawn a response from officers in multiple jurisdictions on Thursday night.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s requested assistance from neighboring counties and the Missouri Highway Patrol. The sheriff’s office says the inmates are contained in the building, and no staff members are injured at present.

The sheriff’s office says it will follow up with more information at a later time, we’ll have the latest details on FOX 4 Morning News.