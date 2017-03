Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been more than 30 years since Shirley MacLaine won an Oscar for her role in "Terms of Endearment." Now she's starring alongside Amanda Seyfried in "The Last Word."

FOX 4's Russ Simmons chats with the two about whether they'd really leave their obituary to chance. Fun fact Seyfried fell in love with her "The Last Word" co-star Thomas Sadoski and is expecting their first child any day now.

"The Last Word" opened in theaters March 3, 2017.