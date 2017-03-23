Sweet 16 brings pep rallies, live music and more to downtown KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are plenty of activities to keep fans entertained before games tip-off Thursday night at Sprint Center.

With temperatures in the 70s Thursday afternoon, the area will be slammed.

From fanfest, to contests, to games, to live music and more, there's something for everyone.

The Kansas City streetcars will be your best mode of transportation to and from the festivities because streets surrounding Sprint Center will be closed.

The city says it will run three street cars until midnight during the Sweet 16 Thursday. The ride is free, there are 16 stops for sight-seeing, and your stop for basketball is the Power and Light stop at 14th and Main.

The College Basketball Experience is just north of Sprint Center. It's full of history and plenty of activities, there is an admission price.

Pep rallies for your favorite teams will take place on the Kansas City Live Stage and are free. Check out the times below.

(#3) Oregon: 4:10 - 4:30 p.m.

(#7) Michigan: 4:35 - 4:55 p.m.

(#1) Kansas: 5:00 - 5:20 p.m.

(#4) Purdue: 5:25 - 5:45 p.m.

After the games if you want to hang out at Power And Light, remember it's 21 and up after 9 p.m.