× Barn full of hazards catches fire in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A barn in Kansas City, Kan., with chemicals, vehicles and ammunition inside, caught on fire Friday morning.

The fire department responded to the barn in the 1800 block of Alma at about 11:10 a.m.

That’s near South 18th Street Expressway and Merriam Lane.

Look for updates on fox4kc.com and FOX 4 newscasts.