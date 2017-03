Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING HILL, Kan. -- Bragging rights are at stake Friday night as some of the best chefs square off in a BBQ battle. It's called Smoked and Sauced, and it benefits local police and fire departments.

FOX 4's Matt Stewart stopped by the competition taking place at The Bower in Spring Hill, Kan., off 169-Highway to see what the chefs were up to. While there Matt learned about a quicker way these chefs are smoking meat.

Costs:

$10/1-Day Pass

$17/ 2-Day Pass