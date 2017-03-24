Firefighters put a stop to flames at Shawnee home near 50th and Millridge but continue to monitor hot spots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Firefighters in Shawnee quickly put out a house fire early Friday morning, but they are continuing to monitor hot spots.

The fire started on the back deck of the home near 50th and Millridge around 4:30 a.m., and the wind pushed the fire through the home.

Firefighters on the scene told FOX 4's Rob Collins that they put a lot of water on the home, especially near the back part of the home, and there's a chance it could flare up again because of the wind.

The two adults and two kids inside was able to escape safely.