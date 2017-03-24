× FOX 4 News Anchor Phil Witt Announces Retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Phil Witt, Anchor of Kansas City’s number-one-rated FOX 4 News at 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm, has decided it is time to retire.

“Although I am healthy and active and could continue to report news in Kansas City for several more years, I am looking forward to moving on with my family to new chapters in life while I’m still young enough to really enjoy them,” said Witt. “I intend to stay very engaged with community organizations and I intend to get involved with new projects now that I have more time.”

Witt, 65, co-anchors both Fox 4 News at 6:00 pm and Fox 4 News at 10:00 pm with Loren Halifax. He has crafted a distinguished career at WDAF-TV for nearly 38 years, all of it in the news department. Witt joined the television station in August of 1979 as weekend news anchor and staff reporter. He was promoted to 6:00 pm news co-anchor in 1981 and 10 pm news co-anchor in 1983.

“We are going to miss his reliable presence and astute news judgment here at the station,” said Cheryl McDonald, FOX 4 President and General Manager. “Phil is a true professional and has left a legacy of excellence at his craft, along with a sterling example of community involvement that he has earned from working with dozens of charities and causes for nearly four decades.”

“I am extremely grateful to WDAF-TV and the people of Kansas City and the surrounding area for embracing me and for trusting me to keep them informed,” said Witt. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with outstanding colleagues at FOX 4 to help make Kansas City a better and stronger place for everyone.”

“On behalf of everyone at the station I want to thank Phil for his commitment to excellence and his total devotion to FOX 4 and the viewers in Kansas City,” said McDonald. “While no one can easily replace a legend, the process to find his successor will begin immediately.”

Phil’s last day at FOX 4 will be in mid-June.

