Grain Valley motorcyclist killed in crash with Freightliner

OAK GROVE, Mo. — A motorcyclist from Grain Valley died on Thursday when he collided with a Freightliner near 3rd Street and Broadway in Oak Grove.

According to the online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Freightliner was turning southbound on Broadway around 3:45 p.m. when 69-year-old Robert B. Draeger, from Grain Valley, ran into the side of him.

Draeger, who was driving the motorcycle, was transported to the hospital where he died. A woman, with the same last name, was also on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not available.