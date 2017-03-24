Hickman Mills teacher wastes no time using newly learned CPR skills when student starts choking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro teacher says she chose her career path to change her students’ lives, she never thought she would one day have to save one. A Hickman Mills grade school teacher had to do just that, as one of her first graders started choking.

A devoted teacher, TaJaree Brooks loves nothing more than helping young minds around her grow. Especially stand out students, like first grader Forever Easley.

“Very outgoing student, a leader in the classroom,” Brooks said.

It was inside a classroom that she nearly died. The students were reading, eating snacks, when Forever stood up hitting herself in the back of the neck and tears rolling down her face.

“I was like, am I about to die here? I'm scared," she said.

A terrifying thought, the first grader gasped for air, and Ms. Brooks jumped into action, performing a Heimlich Maneuver she had learned at a CPR workshop just days before.

“It just made me realize just how important that is for teachers to know. That could happen to anybody,” Brooks said.

Forever is pretty shaken up, but doing fine. When asked if Ms. Brooks thinks of herself as a hero.

“I'm not a hero. I did what needed to be done and I would do it again if I had to,” she said.

But there happens to be a first grader who strongly disagrees.

“Superhero of all,” Easley said.

Ms. Brooks says she was the only teacher on her team to go to the training. She hopes this terrifying incident will motivate co-workers, to follow suit.