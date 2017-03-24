Hunter and Scout want to educate your kids about poison safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Did you know, half of all calls to poison control centers involve kids, and 90-percent of them happen in a home.

In recognition of National Poison Prevention Week FOX 4 invited Hunter and Scout from the Mesner Puppet Theatre to share some tips parents should share with their kids about poison safety.

Stefanie Baines from the University Of Kansas Health System'S Poison Control Center joined the two, along with theatre art director Mike Horner to explain what items in the kitchen and bathroom are poisonous. Together they also shared where parents should store these items and what a parent should do if their child consumes something poisonous.

Click here for more tips from the Poison Patrol.

Watch Hunter and Scout's full video below: