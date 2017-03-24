KU already looking ahead to Oregon, say they hope crowd will be just as loud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KU is one win away from the Final Four, and Saturday night they will once again feed off the home crowd when they take on Oregon.

KU players say the fans inside Sprint Center were as loud as they’ve ever heard them, and it should be the same Saturday night.

"At times it was probably the loudest it's been, and that's what we need and that's what we expected especially with so much on the line," senior forward Landen Lucas said. "We expected them to come out and be loud."

While Oregon fans traveled more than 1800 miles to Kansas City to root on their ducks, most KU fans drove less than 18 miles to get here.

Jayhawk fans without a ticket crowded the Power and Light District to watch the game at the bars and restaurants with other alumni, and they were treated to a blowout win.

KU has been dominant so far, beating the three teams they’ve faced this tournament by a combined 90 points.

Now tickets to the next game are quickly rising in price. Tickets in the same upper deck section rose more than $50 in the course of ten minutes – the cheapest tickets available right now are $240.

The players appreciated the fan support last night and are confident they have the talent to make it to the Final Four for the first time since 2012.

"They are a good team, an athletic team," Lucas said. " I feel like we match up pretty well with them, they match up pretty well with us. It'll be fun to go out there and participate in what's going to be an up-and-down match up."

"Every night we're facing a different team and they've got different personality, different guys the teacher of different things," freshman guard Josh Jackson said. "Oregon is a team that is really fast-paced, really athletic, it's going to be a tough game. The thing we have to do is just slow them down a little bit."

Tipoff for Saturday’s game against Oregon is at 7:49 p.m. KU is hosting a pep rally at 5 p.m. in the KC Live area. A pregame party will be held in No Other Pub.

Both teams will have a closed practice session Friday at the Sprint Center.