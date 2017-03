KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of The Waffler say they’ve found their missing food truck.

It was stolen while it was in the shop getting fixed.

The owners say it was found about 20-blocks away and there was some equipment missing.

They expect it to be back on the road soon.

Aand they found MEGGO2. The Son of The Waffler picked her up 20 blks away with only some equipment missing. Thanks to everyone for the help! pic.twitter.com/h5qBSyqrrw — The Waffler (@imthewaffler) March 24, 2017