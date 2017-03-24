× Motorcyclist dies following collision with SUV in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and SUV that happened on Thursday night.

In a news release, police say at about 6:45 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed west on Wilson Road and struck a Ford Explorer turning left onto Kentucky Avenue. The male rider was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The SUV driver wasn’t hurt.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name yet, and say the crash is under investigation.