Nearly 200 officers responded to riot at Johnson County, MO jail

CENTERVIEW, Mo. -- Things are starting to get back to normal Friday morning after dozens of inmates rioted at the Johnson County Jail in Centerview, Mo., Thursday night.

According to the Johnson County sheriff, the inmates were upset over a television program they had been watching, and around 9:30 p.m. they started placing objects over the surveillance cameras.

For about two hours, the inmates who were contracted from Jackson County, started the riot by covering the cameras which prevented the jailers from seeing inside their dormitory.

An "all call" was placed and help in the form of 179 officers came from Cass County, Knobnoster and the Jackson County SWAT team.

Because of the damages, the dormitory will be closed for a couple of days for repairs.

"They started a disturbance," sheriff Scott Munseterman said. "They were upset about a television show that they were watching from my understanding. They placed objects over the cameras in the dormitories, which did not allow us to see inside the dormitory from the control room. Therefore we had to take action to regain control of that the jail."

The 42 inmates were transported back to the Jackson County Detention Center. No staff members were hurt.