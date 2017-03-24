× Overland Park fire caused more than $20-million in damage

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park says the estimated dollar loss from Monday’s fire exceeds $20-million.

The city estimates the fire caused between $23- and $25-million in damages. CityPlace sustained approximately $20-million in damages. The estimated cost of damages to the 25 affected homes ranges from $3-to $5-million.

“Officials caution that this is an estimate based on exterior damage and property values,” Overland Park communications manager Sean Reilly said. “A specific dollar loss will be determined at a later date by insurance adjusters.

Reilly adds the city wants to help the affected families move forward and are working with them on how to proceed.

“The city’s priority of field damage assessment has been primarily completed and we are shifting to the restoration phase,” Reilly said. “City officials have had initial meeting with neighborhood leaders to begin communications. Outreach to those individuals most severely affected by the incident is under way to assist, where the city can, with restoration and recovery.”

Investigators say the fire was caused by an accident and not arson.

Residents affected by the fire may call 913-895-6205 for help.