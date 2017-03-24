Top basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr. announces commitment to Mizzou on Twitter

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Top-ranked basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr., announced his commitment to the University of Missouri on Friday afternoon, quickly closing his recruitment shortly after he reopened it earlier this week. He was released from his National Letter of Intent to play for the Washington Huskies on Thursday.

Porter Jr., is a consensus 5-star small forward. Rivals pegs him as the top player in the class of 2017, as does the ESPN 100. 247 Sports ranks him second behind Denadre Ayton.

Porter Jr., was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on Wednesday and told reporters after receiving the award that he would be requesting his release.

Washington’s decision to release Porter came one day after new Huskies coach Mike Hopkins was formally introduced. Porter had committed to Washington under former coach Lorenzo Romar. Porter’s father, Michael Porter Sr., was an assistant on Romar’s staff.

Mizzou’s new head coach, Cuonzo Martin, officially added Porter Sr., to his staff on Thursday.