Twins who drowned in Platte County remembered for playful personalities, endless energy

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. -- Family members are planning funeral services for a 3-year-old set of twins who died earlier this week after wandering into a pond. Elijah and Arabelle Wagner drowned in a pond behind their family home according to family members.

“They both had so much energy and so much life and there wasn’t ever a dull moment,” said Lisa Vestle, their great-aunt.

Vestle said the twins had loving and playful personalities.

“When she would boss him, if he didn’t jump like that she would take him down,” Vestle said, laughing. “She was the boss to all the kids.”

She said her heart sinks when she thinks of the phone call her niece received on Monday.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” she told FOX 4. “Just thinking about my niece in that moment it’s heartbreaking.”

Family members told FOX 4 the twins got out of the house and past the childproof door knob covers.

Vestle said Elijah and Arabelle were always together and having fun.

“She didn’t do anything without him,” Vestle said about Arabelle.

She said the visitation will be open to the public. It is being held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Community of Christ church in Smithville.

A GoFundMe account has been created by a family friend. There has also been an account set up at US Bank where people can make donations to the account “Arrabelle and Elijah Wagner.” Family said funds will be used to pay for the funeral services.