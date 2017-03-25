× Crash on I-70 kills one; another crash involves 5 vehicles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two serious crashes, one resulting in a person killed, occurred late Saturday morning around the same time.

As the rain came down and the pavement was wet, the crash on I-70 at Blue Ridge Cutoff, ended the life of one person.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-70.

At about the same time, five vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash at 72nd and Troost. One of the cars hit a building, witnesses reported.

