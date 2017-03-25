Empty casket displayed at Linwood & Troost as part of anti-violence efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Community activists and church leaders used a unique prop Saturday with the hopes of leaving a powerful message with those who drove by Troost and Linwood.

It wasn’t a funeral or a burial, but volunteers rolled out an empty casket near the busy intersection. It was part of their “Enough is Enough” prayer rally. The city has seen more than 30 homicides this year so far, and those there believe their prayers can help combat the violence.

Bishop John Birmingham, Jr. with the Stop the Violence Coalition said, “These thugs, these cowards, these drive-by shooters come through and we just want to save our community. We do a lot of prayer vigils because we realize the power of prayer that changes our community and the landscape of violence.”

KCPD Officer Jason Cooley admires what these strangers are doing – not just hoping or talking -- but taking their mission to the very streets where they want to see a difference. He said, “It’s in their hearts. That’s what community is all about. Anytime the community is going to step up, that’s where true change is going to come from. The police department is going to be here to support that all day long.”

KCPD recently rolled out a new CrimeStoppers app. You can remain anonymous the same way you do when you call into the Tips Hotline: 816-474-TIPS.

Click here for app instructions in English and Spanish.