KU fans watch a disappointing end to tournament run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's the end of the road for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Tyler Dorsey scored 27 points and Jordan Bell was two blocks away from a triple-double as Oregon upset No. 1 seed Kansas 74-60 in the Midwest Regional final.

Joining Oregon in the Final Four is Gonzaga, which trounced Xavier 83-59 in the West Regional championship.

The atmosphere at the Power & Light District was quiet and somber as a deflated crowd watched their beloved Jayhawks fall to the Ducks.

Downtown Lawrence, Kan. was a pretty similar scene. Lawrence police were out in force to make sure no unruly fans got out of control, but they tweeted around 10:30 p.m. Saturday that for the most part, fans went quietly into the night.

Reading our @ mentions while still thinking about the game. No new disturbances to report. Alls quiet downtown. pic.twitter.com/iPViJdTVPs — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017

Head coach Bill Self is now 2-7 in Elite Eight games, which wasn't lost on Lawrence PD.

Well, at least we have a lot of experience dealing with fans after an #Elite8 loss. Get home safely Jayhawk fans. #DriveSober — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017

Two more Final Four invitations go out Sunday. North Carolina takes on Kentucky in the South Region, and South Carolina meets Florida in an all-Southeastern Conference East Region final.

Two teams from the West Coast will be in the Final Four. The Southeastern Conference hopes to fill the other two spots.

Gonzaga trounced Xavier and Oregon upset Kansas in Saturday's regional finals. Sunday's schedule includes a Kentucky-North Carolina matchup in the South Region and an all-SEC showdown between Florida and South Carolina in the East Region.

If Kentucky beats North Carolina, the SEC would send two teams to the Final Four for the second time in the last four years. Florida and Kentucky both made the Final Four in 2014.

This marks Gonzaga's first Final Four appearance in school history. Oregon hasn't advanced this far since its 1939 national title.