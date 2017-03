KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died and another was injured in a crash on Interstate 435 Saturday.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on I-435 near Stadium Drive. One vehicle reportedly left the road way, resulting in the death of one occupant, while another was injured.

Police did not say if the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

FOX 4 will have updates as details emerge.