KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a little girl sustained serious injuries when she was hit by a pizza delivery vehicle on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene after an 8-year-old girl was struck by a pizza delivery vehicle on Fuller Avenue near 7th Street around 7 p.m.

Police said the driver did stop and remained at the scene. Emergency medical services transported the girl to the hospital with serious injuries.

She is currently listed in stable condition.