Popeye’s worker gets surprise of a lifetime when total stranger raises thousands of dollars for her education

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A metro Popeye’s employees got the surprise of a lifetime. A customer she met while he ordered food in a drive thru Friday night, presented her with thousands of dollars. The customer’s random act of kindness got a boost from folks across the country.

Inside the Popeye’s off Prospect, it looks like a busy lunch rush, but secretly every single person is in on a big surprise. Don Carter met Popeye’s employee Shajuana Mays two days ago while ordering food in a drive thru.

Shajuana told Don she wanted to go back to school for nursing but felt defeated. Unknown to her, Don created a GoFundMe for her, asking his Facebook friends to donate a few dollars.

In just two days, the Kansas City community, along with others around the country raised more than $4,600. Don as well as people from the community delivered the news to Shajuana, she will in fact get her education -- tuition free.

“What he did for me, I can't wait to be able to get on my feet good enough, so I can do it for somebody else,” Shajuana said.

Two people, who before two days ago, had never met. One positive thought from a stranger, changed her future.

“That guy does not know how much of an impact he's made on my life.”

Shajuana says her grandmother taught her, guardian angels are everywhere. She says she knows for sure, she met hers.

“That was definitely my angel and my angel eats chicken!”

Shajuana says she’s going to start researching schools and can’t wait to start her new chapter.

Well-wishers can still donate at the GoFundMe page.