Shawn Edwards delves into the mysteries of outer space with star of new film “Life”

AUSTIN, Texas -- To be frank, promotional interviews can at times be, shall we say, of little depth.

"What was it like working with [insert acclaimed actor's name here]?" they say, or "tell me about how you got into character."

We've all seen those interviews before. But FOX 4's Shawn Edwards definitely went a different route when he sat down with Swedish/British actress Rebecca Ferguson, star of the new film "Life," also starring Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Shawn and Rebecca talked about the fear of the unknown, human nature and its inherent dangers, and the importance of scientific discovery.

"[The film] kind of resembles human kind; we take something from its natural habitat," Ferguson said. "We test limits, and we create our own disasters."

The film takes a heavy look at testing those limits.

"We should learn to respect, and not to try and conquer. That, I think, is a beautiful meaning in this film," she added.

