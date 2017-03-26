Two brothers want to thank people who pulled them from wreck on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two brothers want to track down the people who ran to help them after they were involved in a fatal car accident on Saturday. It happened on I-70 near Stadium Drive. The teens said their grandmother, who was driving, was killed.

"I just want to see them again in person, not like yesterday, but actually in person and meet them and give them a huge thank you," said Aaron Adams, 15.

Adams said he believes somebody cut his grandma off. According to police, she attempted to change lanes but there was a car in the lane next to her so she over corrected back into her lane and hit another car. Police said the driver of the other car was not injured.

Adams said a dozen people pulled over on the side of the highway and ran over to comfort he and his brother after they learned their grandma died. He said one woman even pulled his brother out from the backseat of the car to rescue him.

"I couldn't even get out myself," said Brandon Bridges.

The teens said they want to thank the strangers who pulled over and provided a sense of comfort during a life-changing moment.

If you were on of the individuals who helped at the scene you can email FOX 4's Molly Balkenbush at Molly.Balkenbush@wdaftv4.com to be put in touch with the teens.