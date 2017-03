Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people were injured in a double shooting in Kansas City on Sunday.

Officers responded to a scene at 113th and Crystal around 6:30 p.m.

Two victims were taken to the hospital, and are listed in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.