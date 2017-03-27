Grateful brothers thank woman who helped them following crash on I-70 that killed their grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two teen brothers were able to thank a woman who pulled off the side of a highway Saturday to comfort them after they were involved in a deadly car accident. Their grandmother, Rosa Bridges, was killed.

The teens told FOX 4 more than a dozen people pulled off the side of the road to help them after the accident. It happened near I-70 and Stadium Drive. After FOX 4’s story aired Sunday night, one of the women who helped the teens reached out and we were able to connect them.

“He always watches the news so he was like, they are looking for you,” Kiva Donnell said, describing what her dad told her after he saw the FOX 4 story.

She said it all happened so fast.

“I just sprang into action,” she said. “It was just like get out, help, do what I can.”

Donnell said while other people called 911 she attempted to get one of the teens, Brandon Bridges, out of the car.

“I went and grabbed a knife from another individual and cut the seat belt, then after I saw the situation I just came back over to where the boys were to keep them shielded from seeing anything else over there,” she told FOX 4.

Elizabeth Sprague, the mother of the teens, said she is so happy somebody was there to comfort her boys after the tragic accident.

“I am thrilled that I got to meet her, got to meet the person who saved my babies and got them out of the car and got them away from the whole scene so they didn’t have to just sit there and stare at it.”

The teens believe someone tried to cut their grandmother off. Police said the grandmother attempted to change lanes but there was a car in the lane next to her so she over-corrected back into her lane and hit another car. That driver was not injured.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses for Rosa Bridges.