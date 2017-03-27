KDot begins repaving project along I-435 between 69-Highway and Metcalf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a new pavement reconstruction project along I-435 Monday morning.

Some of the pavement from west U.S. 69 to Metcalf Avenue is more than 30 yeas old and needs to be replaced.

So beginning Monday morning road crews will be working to replace concrete pavement on I-435, between 69-Highway and Metcalf.

Below is the construction schedule:

Monday: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the ramp from eastbound I-435

to U.S. 69 will be reduced to one open lane (the right lane will be open while the left lane will be closed).

Tuesday: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the right lane of eastbound

I-435 from Quivira to Metcalf Avenue will be closed.

Wednesday and Thursday: The two left lanes of eastbound

I-435 from Pflumm Road to Metcalf will be closed.

Friday into Saturday: From 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., eastbound I-435 from

Pflumm to Metcalf will be reduced to one lane.

Just a reminder that the 55 mph work zone speed limit is now in effect.