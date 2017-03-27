× Lee’s Summit man charged in crash that injured pregnant woman, caused baby’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a Lee’s Summit man on Monday with multiple felonies stemming from a weekend crash at 350 Highway and Raytown Road where a pregnant woman was hurt and her unborn child died.

Jonathan Michael Marquardt, 26, faces DWI — death to another person, DWI — physical injury to another person and leaving the scene of an accident.

Court documents say that Raytown police responded to a hit-and-run where a victim said that the driver of a dark-colored Dodge truck struck the victim’s broken-down vehicle from behind. The crash injured a woman who was 33 weeks pregnant, and was sitting in the broken-down car. She was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where doctors performed an emergency Caesarian-section, but the baby didn’t survive.

Officers spotted the truck shortly after the crash and noticed the driver didn’t have the lights on. An officer pulled the driver over, identified as Marquardt, and later took him to the scene of the crash on 350 Highway where he was identified as the driver who caused the crash.

Marquardt was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a series of field sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol content was measured at .233%, nearly three-times the legal limit.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $200,000 cash, he’s currently in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center. He was previously convicted of DWI in Lee’s Summit in December of 2012.