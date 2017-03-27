Local competition is once again is searching for the most talented high school singer in town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The search for Kansas City's best high school singer is ramping up once again. Auditions for KC SuperStar begin on Wednesday.

Event organizer, Felice Azorksy and 2015 finalist, Kate Cosentino, stopped by the FOX 4 morning show to explain what is different about this year's competition. Kate also explained how the competition has impacted her life.

FOX 4 introduced you to Kate in 2016 and most recently caught up with her in early March to learn what inspired her to write a song for the new American Girl doll.

If you're a high school student interested in trying out, the first auditions are Wednesday at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park from 4 to 8:40 p-m.

The second round of auditions are on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.