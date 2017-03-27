Oak Park parents trying to pick up kids at Staley HS face major traffic back-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bomb and arson units spent much of Monday morning searching Oak Park High School after a threat was reportedly made by a student. The school was put on lockdown and subsequently evacuated.

Students could be seen with their hands placed on their heads, filing into school buses to be relocated to Staley High School.

Parents were notified by the school district and police they could come to Staley and pick up their kids.

That caused more than a few headaches for parents, who descended on Staley en masse, creating a bumper-to-bumper line of cars waiting to get into the school.

Some parents took to social media to describe the situation.

The gridlock not only left Oak Park parents in a jam, but residents living near Staley reported they were seemingly unable to leave their homes, as the surrounding roads were packed full of cars.

“And this is why I cant currently leave my house, downside to living a block away,” one Facebook user commented.

It was no doubt a major difficulty for administrators as well, but through it all, students, school leaders, parents, and authorities did their best to work together and resolve the situation as safely and efficiently as possible.

Students are gathering in Staley's gym. They are being fed. And await pick up by parents with valid ID. pic.twitter.com/tzKx2a06do — NorthmenNews (@northmennews) March 27, 2017