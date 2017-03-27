Pembroke Hill Madrigal singers heading to Carnegie Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- They've been preparing for a year, and this week a high school choir will fulfill their dreams singing at Carnegie Hall.

The Pembroke Hill Madrigal singers will travel to New York City to take the stage at the hallowed hall.

The choir will sing four songs on their own. The full choir and the National Youth Choir will also perform together.

"I think we're all just planning to be really excited about it and absorb all the energy there and really just have a good time," said senior Natalee Merola.

This is Pembroke Hill's third time on the famed Carnegie stage. They won a spot with high scores at the Heritage Music Festival in Chicago last year.

View some of their performance below: