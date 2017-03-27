Pizza delivery vehicle hits 8-year-old girl while two parties take place on street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A little girl struck by a pizza delivery vehicle Sunday remains in a hospital.

Officers responded to the scene after an 8-year-old girl was struck by a pizza delivery vehicle on Fuller Avenue near 7th Street around 7 p.m.

Until that moment, Fuller Avenue was party central Sunday evening.

"We were having a double birthday party ourselves," said neighbor Vanita Tripp. Her kids were born the same day one year apart.

She was running in and out of her house tending to her guests, but very much aware of the other party going on right across the street.

"There was a celebration going on across the street. The children were out playing in the street," Tripp said.

She said those kids were playing on scooters, riding up and down the roadway. She said they would yell, "car" when a passing vehicle approached and scatter out of the street.

That's why she was so shocked when she came out of her home and realized an 8-year-old girl had been hit by a car.

"The pizza delivery guy had stopped and was back talking with the crowd and the child was in the street. Did not hear the child screaming, crying, anything like that," Tripp recalled.

Witnesses said the girl ran out in the street and that's when the car struck her. Tripp said the girl remained motionless on the ground until help arrived.

Police said the driver did stop and remained at the scene. Emergency medical services transported the girl to the hospital with serious injuries.

She is currently listed in stable condition.

The driver has not been charged. The investigation continues.