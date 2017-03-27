Portion of Linwood Shopping Center to be demolished to make room for new grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Changes are coming to a prominent corner on Kansas City's east side.

Monday morning part of the Linwood Shopping Center will be demolished to make room for a new grocery store.

The demolition mainly affects the grocery store, which closed back in 2007. The rest of the strip will be renovated for retail stores.

The project is expected to cost $13-million to complete. City leaders say future tax revenue generated by the center will be reinvested to cover the costs.

City leaders believe the investment will help revitalize the area and help it thrive again because many grocery stores on the east side of the city are spread out, and can be hard to reach for people who walk or take the bus.

Purchasing the property took much longer than expected. Mayor Sly James first announced his plans back in May 2015.

The groundbreaking will be held at 10 a.m. at Linwood boulevard and Prospect Avenue.