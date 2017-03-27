Retired preacher who continues to cook for his congregation gets help paying the grocery bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A retired preacher who keeps busy by cooking and feeding his congregation was thrilled when he recently got some help paying the grocery bill.

Martha Ledezma says Pastor Frank keeps busy at Lutheran Urban Mission Agency by cooking for everybody every Thursday.

"I just want people to know, that's all," Ledezma said when asked by Pastor Frank deserved FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward Award. "He doesn't have a reason to do this, but he does it because he helps everybody."

Ledezma added that Pastor Frank is one of the best guys she's ever met.

"Thank you so much," Pastor Frank said when presented with the award and the $300 that comes with it. "That's wonderful. Thank you very much. We'll put that to good use."

Watch his joyful reaction in the video above.

