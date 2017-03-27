Staley High School students take hands-on approach to learning about sustainability and healthy eating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students at Staley High School were busy Monday morning planting a garden as part of a project to learn more about sustainability.

Mr. Mauzey's English-language learners classroom is made of 14 students from at least 11 different countries and on a mission to learn more about eating healthy and helping their community.

Mauzey said in six to eight months they will pick the produce and distribute it locally to charities.

Potatoes, green beans, kale, spinach, berries, tomatoes are just some of the produce the students will grow.