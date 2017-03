× Two drivers injured in crash along 69-Highway just south of College

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two people were injured in a crash in Overland Park Sunday.

Police say at 12:24 p.m. a vehicle headed south on U.S. 69-Highway just south of College Boulevard crossed the median and struck another vehicle that was heading north.

Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. One driver was listed in critical condition.