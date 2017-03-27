Two people die in Kansas City house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Fire Department put out a fire on Monday afternoon at a home in the 400 block of Colorado Avenue, and reports that two people have died.

The fire department confirmed the two deaths, but details about how the fire started and more about the victims weren't immediately released. Firefighters went to the scene at about 3:30 p.m.

The home is located a couple blocks south of Budd Park.

