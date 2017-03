KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break at 16th & Baltimore is creating traffic issues and caused a shutdown in service of the KC Streetcar.

A ten-inch water line installed in 1886 ruptured, damaging sections of roadway. Crews are at the scene working on repairs.

Nearby establishments continue to have water service while.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

FOX 4 will provide updates as details become available.