Apartment complex and neighboring carport on KC’s southside engulfed in flames

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Flames consumed a large portion of an apartment complex and nearby vehicles on Kansas City's south side early Friday morning.

The fire appears to have begun on the side of the complex around 3:30 a.m.

Many neighbors said when they woke up, they saw the vehicles in the carport engulfed in flames.

One neighbor tells FOX 4 she woke up to a popping sound and initially hid, thinking it was gunshots. She says she then called police, and they told her it was actually a fire and she needed to get out of the building.

The 20 to 30 victims who were displaced have been moved to the Red Bridge YMCA at Holmes and East Minor.

FOX 4's Matt Stewart was there and spoke with a couple whose home was affected.

Jacque Mitts says she was working on her computer about 3:30 a.m., because she works nights, when she noticed flickering lights. Jacque says at first she thought it was emergency lights, but when she looked outside she noticed a pickup truck on fire.

Jaque says by the time she alerted her husband, their blinds were already melting.

"It was like an inferno out there," Robert, her husband, said while getting understandably emotional. "It was crazy."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.