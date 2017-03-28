Crayola to retire color from 24-count crayon box for first time ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Crayola is kicking one of its iconic colors to the curb.

The crayon company said it's retiring a color from its classic 24-count box for the first time in its history.

Crayola didn't reveal which one is getting the hook, or what color, if any, will replace it. The big reveal will happen in Times Square at 8:15 a.m. Friday on National Crayon Day.

But once the color is retired, the Forks Township, Pennsylvania-based company will not produce any more crayons in that shade. Only boxes that already contain that specific color will remain.

Right now, the 24-count box has red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

While Crayola has never dropped a color from its 24-count box before, it has retired crayons — it has 124 in production now — over the years. The last time Crayola got rid of colors was in 2003, when blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue and mulberry disappeared from the collection.

Burnt sienna avoided getting cut after more than 60,000 fans voted in the campaign to "save the shade."

The company first retired colors in 1990 when eight colors — maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow and violet blue — left the pack and joined the "Crayola Hall of Fame."

Crayola will be livestreaming the Friday announcement on Facebook. To join in, head to the Facebook event.