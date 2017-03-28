× Deadly crash reported on I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation had to close eastbound Interstate 70 at 18th Street Expressway for a crash where a victim died on Tuesday night.

The closure occurred at about 10:30 p.m., and is expected to last at least through midnight as the crash is investigated and the scene is cleared.

Extensive details about the cause of the crash and any other victim injuries or conditions weren’t immediately released. FOX 4 will update this story with further information as it’s released.