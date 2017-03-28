Employees claim bosses at metro shuttle company hid from feds in bathroom  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- "They would lock themselves in the bathroom. They would lock themselves in the closet. And then they shredded every piece of paper in the place."

That's what Tonya Smith and Amber Ramsey said they saw the owner and his brother do as a federal crackdown began on the shuttle and party bus company where they worked.

It's a company that FOX 4 Problem Solvers warned you about repeatedly after more than six customers told us they were over-billed multiple times, sometimes as much as $1,000, for a single ride to the airport.

The company, which former employees say is now using the name Superior Transportation, has operated under a variety of names. Most of last year it was located out of a large garage in Kansas City, Kan., but is now based out of the Raymore mansion of owner Nik Saylor, according to former employees.

The four former employees told Problem Solvers they stopped working for Saylor about a month ago when their paychecks started bouncing. William Ramsey, who was service manager for Saylor, said not long after FOX 4 ran its first story about the shuttle company, law enforcement started demanding to meet with Saylor and his brother Austen, but the brothers would never keep an appointment and would hide whenever they heard someone at the door.

"It was four weeks before they (investigators) finally nailed them down," Ramsey said.

He said that once investigators were inside the business they inspected every vehicle - from Lincoln Town Cars to party buses - to determine how many were operating illegally.

"Every single one of them (was illegal)," Ramsey said.

He said none of the vehicles had insurance or a valid U.S. Department of Transportation number, plus there were problems with the vehicles themselves.

"There were exhaust problems, taillights that were out, emergency brakes that didn't work," said Ramsey. "There were any number of things that wouldn't allow them on the road."

Not long after, the Saylor brothers moved their operation out of KCK and onto Nik Saylor's yard of his mansion-sized home on Meadow Brook Court in Raymore. They continued to book rides, according to the former employees.

"They would tell us go ahead and set up reservations for the airport, yet we are banned from the airport," said Tonya Smith, who worked as a customer service representative.

Not long after the move to Raymore, the four employees said they quit working for the Saylors because their paychecks started bouncing. However, they say the Saylors are still in business. That's something both Nik and Austen Saylor denied, telling FOX 4 Problem Solvers that they have sold many of their assets and closed shop.

But just this week, FOX 4 Problem Solvers received a complaint from a man who said he had been a driver for the Saylors. He sent us a receipt showing he had picked up a fare on March 17 from the airport. So why was he calling FOX 4 Problem Solvers? His check from the Saylors bounced.

The Saylors told us that any bounced checks were simply clerical mistakes and something they are in the process of taking care of. The pair then blamed FOX 4 Problem Solvers for destroying their business and denied any claim that they had been shut down by authorities.