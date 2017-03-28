Encore Unique Boutique presents DIY crafts to get your home ready for spring

Posted 9:00 am, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 08:54AM, March 27, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a way to freshen up your home this spring Tamara Hudson with Encore Unique Boutique has some great ideas for you. Below you'll find a list of everything you'll need. Then watch the video above to have Tamara walk you through the steps.

Painted Baskets

Materials:
Woven Basket
Chalk Style Paint
Paint Brush

Tips:
Repeat pattern
Leave plenty of space showing basket for authentic look

Floral Chandelier

Materials:
24-30 Flowers (Real or artificial)
12 inch wood embroider hoop
2 spools of ribbon
Trim
Hot glue
Ring to hang it

 