Encore Unique Boutique presents DIY crafts to get your home ready for spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a way to freshen up your home this spring Tamara Hudson with Encore Unique Boutique has some great ideas for you. Below you'll find a list of everything you'll need. Then watch the video above to have Tamara walk you through the steps.

Painted Baskets

Materials:

Woven Basket

Chalk Style Paint

Paint Brush

Tips:

Repeat pattern

Leave plenty of space showing basket for authentic look

Floral Chandelier

Materials:

24-30 Flowers (Real or artificial)

12 inch wood embroider hoop

2 spools of ribbon

Trim

Hot glue

Ring to hang it