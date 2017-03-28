Free program invites female high school students to explore possible future careers in science and technology fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Science and technology will continue play an important role in our future, and some young girls got a taste of some possible future careers Tuesday.

For the third year in a row, Microsoft brought their DigiGirlz program to the K-State Extension off College and K7 in Olathe.

More than 160 girls from 20 different schools learned about such things as virtual reality and how it will play a part in future careers.

"It's been a really good experience since I've been here," Grandview High freshman Aaliyah Abernathy said. "It really shows a lot of opportunities of when I want to be and shows a really good example of what I want to be in the future."

They were also exposed to exciting breakthroughs in controlling microbes in food and using clothes to monitor health, all with hopes of inspiring them to pursue STEM careers.

The program was free for all the girls and it continues to grow every year as more girls get involved with it.

"It's going to be great to learn about all these things," Turner Middle School student Kaia Seitz said. "There really are a lot of women that are in these kinds of careers and it's cool to learn about them."