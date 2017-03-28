Grandmother unnerved by constant violence at Kansas City home shot up, riddled with dozens of bullets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are looking for two gunmen who fired several dozen bullets into a home where a family was sleeping on Tuesday morning. The home riddled with more than 50 bullets is the same one where young Amorian Hale was shot and killed nearly two years ago.

"It's always something going on over there. Noise, an argument or something. It's always all times of the night," Devoulia Howlett told FOX 4’s Robert Townsend.

Howlett says what happened at the house across the street from her home in the area of 67th and Walrond sent her heart racing.

"When I heard the first three, I hit the floor and I dialed 911," she said.

The terrified grandmother said she stayed on her bedroom floor with her 4-year-old grandson and 11-year-old granddaughter as non-stop gunfire erupted across the street.

"It was like ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!’ Two different guns! I counted 35 (shots)!” she described.

While police say they aren't sure how many bullets were fired into the small house, neighbors say they counted more than 50 bullet holes in front, in back and on the side of the family's home.

Police say four adult women, one man and a young child, possibly a 6-year-old girl, were all inside the home at the time of the shooting. Incredibly, no one was hurt.

Howlett says the people who live in the home moved in a few months ago

“These are new neighbors, and it's like that house has an omen," she said.

In May of 2015, 3-year-old Amorian Hale was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he slept in the same house. Police say seven months later someone was found dead in the backyard of the residence.

"I'm just tired of it!" Howlett exclaimed.

An exhausted Howlett says many of her neighbors moved out because of the gun violence, but she’s staying put because her home is almost paid for.

"I have to live here so only thing I can do is pray and go on, but I am in fear," she said.

Neighbors say they haven't seen the family who lives in the home since Tuesday morning's shooting. They also told police that the two gunmen ran after shooting up the house.